According to an Inquirer report, both Reich and DeFilippo coached Wentz hard during his first two seasons, including his impressive 2017 year, but Taylor was easier on the quarterback, even during his concerning backslide last year. Things got bad enough for Wentz to consider requesting a trade, according to an ESPN report earlier this offseason, but it’s unclear how the coaching staff overhaul has affected Wentz’s outlook. The quarterback hasn’t spoken publicly since being benched in Week 13.