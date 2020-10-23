Lane Johnson returned to the lineup after missing last week’s game with his continuing ankle problem. But he clearly wasn’t anywhere close to 100% and ended up leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Carson Wentz, who was under pressure on more than half of his dropbacks in last week’s loss to Baltimore, again was under pressure almost every time he dropped back. After completing his first four passes on a first-possession touchdown drive, he completed just 17 of his next 35 attempts and threw a bad interception in the second quarter when the Eagles had the ball on the Giants' 20-yard line.