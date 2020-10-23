Five takeaways from the Eagles' 22-21 win over the Giants:
Four days after missing a 52-yard field goal attempt in a two-point loss to the Ravens, Jake Elliott missed a 29-yarder at the end of the first half that would have given the Eagles a 13-7 lead. In the first quarter, Cam Johnston had a 35-yard net punt thanks to a 14-yard return by Jabrill Peppers. It gave the Giants a first down at the Philadelphia 39-yard line and set up Daniel Jones' touchdown throw to ex-Eagle Golden Tate.
The Eagles had just five takeaways in their first six games. Their minus-7 turnover differential was the second worst in the league. But the defense went out and forced two turnovers in the first half, an interception off a deflection by safety Jalen Mills and a forced fumble by Josh Sweat and Fletcher Cox that gave the Eagles the ball at the Giants 42-yard line. And the Eagles failed to convert either of the takeaways into points.
Lane Johnson returned to the lineup after missing last week’s game with his continuing ankle problem. But he clearly wasn’t anywhere close to 100% and ended up leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Carson Wentz, who was under pressure on more than half of his dropbacks in last week’s loss to Baltimore, again was under pressure almost every time he dropped back. After completing his first four passes on a first-possession touchdown drive, he completed just 17 of his next 35 attempts and threw a bad interception in the second quarter when the Eagles had the ball on the Giants' 20-yard line.
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson returned Thursday night after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He caught a 12-yard pass from Wentz on the first play of the game, but had just three catches for 34 yards. With the Eagles trailing by five, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp sent Jackson out as a punt returner with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game. He took a vicious helmet shot to the head and had to be helped off the field.
Boston Scott, who was instrumental in the Eagles' two late-season wins over the Giants last December, struck again Thursday, catching a game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass from Wentz with 40 seconds left in the game. Scott had 92 yards from scrimmage in the game, rushing for 46 yards on 12 carries and catching three passes, including the TD, for 46 yards.