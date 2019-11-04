They might have done that even earlier, had Jeffery held on to that pass. But as it turned out, that play was merely another indication of the excellence that Wentz has displayed and would display on third down. He was the NFL’s best quarterback on third down in 2017, and it was understandable to think of that success as an outlier. Is that really the kind of thing a team can count on, a quarterback being so good in such important situations?