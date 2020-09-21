Asked whether the back-to-back bad outings alarmed him, Pederson said: “I’m not concerned about that, because of just who Carson is. I see his work ethic during the week. One way to get out of it is, you’ve just got to continue to stay aggressive, right? Stay on the attack, and I don’t want anybody to go into a shell. That’s no way to approach our business, our craft, our jobs, and for sure I don’t want the quarterback position … to do that, as well. We just have to stay on the attack, and we have to continue to work, so I’m not concerned about that at all.”