WENTZ: To answer your last question, yes, definitely different than what I’m used to, and definitely as passionate as any fan base I’ve ever seen. It’s pretty special. It’s really special when you’re winning and things are going great. When you’re losing or you’re struggling, obviously it makes it a little tougher, but I support and I think we all love the passion that they bring. Right now, it’s obviously unfortunate because they’re not in the stadium as much. They’re allowing a couple in the stadium. But it is a different environment. It’s a different culture up here. Football is everything out here, and people’s weeks are either good or bad whether the Eagles win or lose. So we’ve got a lot at stake for the city of Philadelphia every time we go out there on Sunday, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.