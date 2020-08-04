The Eagles had 10 draft picks this year, which was the most they’ve had since 2011, when they had 11. Toohill was No. 10. He understands that he’s facing an uphill battle to make the roster and very likely could spend his rookie year on the team’s practice squad. But that’s not something he’s going to spend a lot of time thinking about right now. He’s in an NFL training camp, and for the moment at least, anything is possible.