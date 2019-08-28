Christina Weiss Lurie, ex-wife of Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie, sent an email to Eagles employees Sunday announcing she has “decided to leave my day-to-day role with the Eagles.”
Lurie has continued to direct the Eagles Charitable Foundation since the couple’s divorce was announced in 2012. She remains a minority owner, but in the email she told Eagles employees, “As some of you know, my other longtime passion has been producing for film and television. I have worked hard over the past few years to create new opportunities and begin new projects as the demand for content has reached an all-time high. The time has now come for me to make the transition and focus singlemindedly on this work.”
She said she would continue to support the team’s community efforts. An Eagles spokesman said there is no announcement yet on a successor to run the charity foundation.
Asked for comment, the Eagles released a statement: “We are very grateful for Christina’s contributions to the Philadelphia Eagles organization over many years and wish her great success pursuing her lifetime passions of producing film and television.”
The Luries bought the Eagles from Norman Braman in 1994 for $185 million. Forbes last year valued the franchise at $2.8 billion. Christina Lurie founded the Eagles Youth Partnership and the Go Green environmental initiative.
The Luries met in the late 1980s in the film business and were married for 20 years, and they have a son and daughter who are now adults. They were executive producers of Inside Job, a 2010 documentary on the 2008 financial crisis that won an Oscar. IMDB lists Christina Lurie as having 18 producer credits, including one for a 2020 release now in post-production, a thriller called Waldo that stars Mel Gibson.
Jeffrey Lurie married Tina Lai in 2013.