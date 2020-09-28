The loss of tight end Dallas Goedert, who plays an important role in both the run and pass game, was a devastating early blow, but not one that should have crippled the Eagles as badly as it did. Carson Wentz is playing the worst football of his career, and even a short pass to running back Miles Sanders is difficult right now. And Doug Pederson can defend his decision to punt with 19 seconds left in overtime as much as he wants. It was the wrong move.