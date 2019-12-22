The Eagles began this crucial week hoping to get back some key players who have been missing from the lineup, but when the inactives were announced Sunday, only defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) had improved enough to be included among the 46 home team players in uniform for this battle for first place in the NFC East.
Barnett last played in the loss at Miami. If he really is healthy, he could give a significant boost to a pass rush that wasn’t nearly potent enough last week against Washington.
Inactive are running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), for the sixth successive game; right tackle Lane Johnson, for the second week in a row; wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), who had played in only one of the previous four games; third quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Shareef Miller, and offensive linemen Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta.
Dallas inactives include linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck).
Eagles defensive tackle Bruce Hector, promoted from the practice squad this week, is active for only the second time this season.