ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Eagles’ injury list finally got extensive enough for fourth-round rookie defensive end Shareef Miller to be activated for the first time, Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.
Corner Ronald Darby had been listed as questionable, though the sense was that he would play for the first time since suffering a hamstring against Detroit Week 3. Darby is active.
The Cowboys seemed to have a lengthy list of injured regulars during the week, but of that group, only starting corner Anthony Brown was listed as inactive.
Miller is a Philadelphia native who played at Penn State. It’s unclear whether he will have a role in the defense, though the pass rush has not been as potent as the team would have hoped.
Inactive are wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), running back Darren Sproles (quad), linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), corner Avonte Maddox (neck, concussion), left tackle Jason Peters (knee), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) and center Nate Herbig, the only healthy Eagle who isn’t active.
For the second week in a row, the Eagles activated all three quarterbacks.
Corner Jalen Mills is scheduled to play for the first time since suffering a foot injury last Oct. 28.