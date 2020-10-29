The Cowboys, who finished fifth, 10th, and second in rushing the last 3 years, currently are 25th (101.9 per game). They are 23rd in rush average (4.0). Zeke Elliott, who averaged 96.5 rushing yards per game in his first 4 seasons, is averaging just 65.4 this year. He has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in the Cowboys' last two games, losses to Arizona and Washington. He still is looking for his first 100-yard game and already has fumbled 5 times. He’s never fumbled more than 6 times in a season. Tony Pollard, who averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a rookie last year, is averaging just 3.5 this season.