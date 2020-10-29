The first-place Eagles. Roll that around on your tongue for a couple of seconds and see how it tastes.
Their 2-4-1 record isn’t going to win them many beauty contests. It would put them closer to the bottom than the top of every other division in the NFL. But they’re in the NFC East, and 2-4-1 puts them in the pole position for the playoffs right now.
They have an opportunity to secure their hold on first place Sunday night when they face the flailing 2-5 Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Here is my breakdown of the game:
Miles Sanders is expected to miss his second straight game (knee), which means Boston Scott, Corey Clement, and Jason Huntley will split the RB duties. Scott played 56-of-81 snaps vs. the Giants, rushing for 46 yards on a team-high 12 carries. The Eagles are 18th in rushing (118.6 yards per game) and 7th in rush average (5.0). But their rush average has been largely influenced by a pair of 74-yard runs by Sanders in Weeks 5 and 6.
The Eagles' offensive line has been ravaged by injuries. RT Lane Johnson has been hobbled by ankle and knee injuries and played just 60-of-81 snaps vs. the Giants. If he can’t go Sunday, it would once again leave C Jason Kelce as the Eagles' only healthy O-line starter. QB Carson Wentz has been an important part of the run game. He has 18 rushing first downs and a career-high 5 rushing TDs. The only QBs in the league with more rushing first downs are Kyler Murray (28), Cam Newton (22), and Josh Allen (21).
The Eagles failed to convert two third-and-1′s vs. the Giants. The week before vs. Ravens, they failed to convert a fourth-and-1 and a third-and-2. The Eagles are 31st in first-down rush average (3.3). But Dallas' defense has been just as inept at stopping the run on first down (5.1, 29th).
The Cowboys are last in the league in run defense (178.3), and tied for last in opponent rush average (5.2). In their last 2 games, they gave up 469 rush yards and 23 rushing first downs. In Week 4, Cleveland gouged them for 307 rushing yards. They’ve allowed 34 runs of 10 yards or more, the most in the NFL.
EDGE: Eagles
The Eagles' patchwork offensive line has struggled mightily to protect Carson Wentz. He’s been sacked an NFL-high 28 times. He’s been under pressure on 118 dropbacks, more than any passer in the league. Wentz is 29th in passing (74.3), 31st in completion percentage (58.6), and his 10 interceptions are 3 more than he threw last year. But he has an impressive 118.2 fourth-quarter passer rating in the Eagles' last 2 games, and has thrown just 1 interception in those 2 games.
Young WRs Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower all are playing well. Ward is tied for ninth in the league in both third-down catches (11) and third-down catches for first downs (9). Fulgham has 23 catches for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns in 4 games since being promoted from the practice squad.
And Hightower has 59- and 50-yard catches in the last 2 games. Hightower has been targeted by Wentz on half (10-of-20) of his 20-plus-yard throws in the last 3 games.
The Cowboys have just 13 sacks, and traded one of their best pass-rushers, Eversen Griffen, this week. Aldon Smith leads the team in sacks with 4. But all of them came in the Cowboys' first 3 games. He hasn’t had any since Week 3. The Cowboys' secondary has struggled. Dallas has allowed 16 touchdown passes, the fourth-most in the league, and has a league-low one interception. The Cowboys have allowed 22 pass plays of 20 yards or more, seventh most in the league.
EDGE: Eagles
The Cowboys, like the Eagles, have had their offensive line decimated by injuries. Just one of their 5 starters – LG Connor Williams – was able to play in Sunday’s loss to Washington. They are expected to get All-Pro RG Zack Martin back this week, which will help. But both of their starting OTs – Tyron Smith and La’el Collins – are out for the season. C Joe Looney also is out.
The Cowboys, who finished fifth, 10th, and second in rushing the last 3 years, currently are 25th (101.9 per game). They are 23rd in rush average (4.0). Zeke Elliott, who averaged 96.5 rushing yards per game in his first 4 seasons, is averaging just 65.4 this year. He has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in the Cowboys' last two games, losses to Arizona and Washington. He still is looking for his first 100-yard game and already has fumbled 5 times. He’s never fumbled more than 6 times in a season. Tony Pollard, who averaged 5.3 yards per carry as a rookie last year, is averaging just 3.5 this season.
The Eagles have done a good job against opposing RBs, holding them to 3.3 yards per carry. Yet they are 24th in run defense, giving up 130.4 yards per game, the most by an Eagles defense since 2015. How? Well, 42.9% of the rushing yards given up by the Eagles have been to QBs, WRs and TEs. QBs are averaging 7.6 yards per carry. WRs/TEs are averaging 10.3. The Eagles are 24th in first-down rush average by opponents (5.0).
EDGE: Eagles
Dak Prescott was having an MVP-caliber season before he got hurt in Week 5. He was averaging a league-high 371.2 passing yards per game and 8.4 yards per attempt (5th). His replacement, Andy Dalton, has 135 career starts. But he threw 37 interceptions in his final 3 years in Cincinnati, and threw 3 in his first 2 starts with the Cowboys before suffering a concussion last week against Washington.
If Dalton can’t play Sunday, seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci (James Madison) will make his first NFL start. He threw just 3 passes after Dalton got hurt last week. The Cowboys have one of the best WR groups in the league in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and rookie CeeDee Lamb. But whether it’s Dalton or DeNucci behind center, they’re going to need time to throw. And they’ll be going up against one of the league’s best pass rushes.
The Eagles are fourth in sacks with 24. Defensive end Brandon Graham is having the best season of his career. He’s third in sacks (6), third in tackles for losses (10) and 6th among edge-rushers in total QB pressures (29). He will be going against an undrafted rookie RT, Terence Steele, Sunday. Steele has given up a team-high 21 QB pressures, including 4 sacks.
With the addition of CB Darius Slay, the Eagles have played primarily man coverage this season. But that may change Sunday against the Cowboys, given the matchup problems their receiving corps presents.
EDGE: Eagles
Jake Elliott has missed 3 of his last 4 FG attempts, including a 29-yarder in Sunday’s come-from-behind win over the Giants. It was Elliott’s first miss in 21 attempts from 30 yards or less. A week earlier, Elliott missed a 52-yard attempt in a 2-point loss to Baltimore.
P Cam Johnston is second in the NFL in gross average (50.9) and third in net (45.3). He’s had 21 of his 32 punts returned (65.6%). His return percentage is up considerably from last year (41.1%), but it hasn’t impacted his net average. The Eagles are 15th in punt coverage (6.8), but have allowed 8.8 in the last 2 games. They are hoping to get their top punt gunner, Rudy Ford, back this week, which should help.
Cowboys PR CeeDee Lamb is a home run threat. He’s averaging 7.1 yards on 12 returns. Eagles PR Greg Ward has an NFL-high 11 fair catches. He’s averaging just 5.6 yards on 9 returns. Greg Zuerlein, who spent 8 seasons with the Rams, is now the Cowboys' kicker. He’s 10-for-12 in the first 7 games. His 2 misses have been from 58 and 53 yards. Zuerlein has a 63.9 touchback percentage on kickoffs, so the Eagles will get some return opportunities. Probably not so much on punts. The Cowboys' Chris Jones, who is 14th in net average (41.4), has had just 4 of his 21 attempts returned. The Cowboys are first in the league in punt coverage (3.8).
EDGE: Cowboys
The Eagles have yet to lose a pre-bye week game under Doug Pederson. They’re 4-0. The Cowboys are 0-3 on the road this season and have been outscored in their last 2 games by 50 points.
EDGE: Eagles
Eagles 31, Cowboys 20
Eagles DE Brandon Graham vs. Cowboys RT Terence Steele: Graham is among the league leaders in sacks, pressures and tackles for losses. Steele, an undrafted rookie, has allowed 21 QB pressures, including 4 sacks. ADVANTAGE: Eagles
Eagles LBs Nate Gerry, Duke Riley, T.J. Edwards vs. Ezekiel Elliott: The Eagles have struggled to neutralize Elliott in previous meetings. They can’t allow the Cowboys many third-and-shorts. ADVANTAGE: Cowboys
Eagles WRs Greg Ward, Travis Fulgham and John Hightower vs. Cowboys CBs Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis: The Cowboys have given up 16 TD passes, the fourth-most in the NFL. They’ve allowed the seventh-most pass plays of 20 yards or more (22). ADVANTAGE: Eagles
Third down. The Eagles were 4-for-13 on third down vs. the Giants. They were 3-for-12 the week before vs. the Ravens. The Cowboys are 27th in third-down defense. Opponents have a 50.5 third-down success rate vs. them.
Stop Zeke: Ezekiel Elliott has averaged 103.5 rushing yards per game vs. the Eagles in his career. But he has struggled behind the Cowboys' injured offensive line. He rushed for just 94 yards on 24 carries the last 2 games. He’s lost 4 fumbles, including 2 vs. Arizona in Week 6.
Seize the lead. The Cowboys have been outscored in the first half by 76 points in their first 7 games. They’ve led at halftime only twice and once in the last 6 games. The Eagles have led at halftime in 4 of their 7 games, including both of their wins and their tie with the Bengals.