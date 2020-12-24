Hurts had a 102.3 passer rating against the Cardinals, including three TD passes and no interceptions for the second straight game. He completed 24 passes to nine receivers and had eight completions of 18 yards or more. That’s the most in a game by the Eagles this year. Three of those eight completions came on screens – 26 yards to running back Miles Sanders, 23 to wide receiver Jalen Reagor, and a 32-yard touchdown catch and run by wide receiver Quez Watkins. The Eagles’ screen game had been largely non-existent until Sunday. After not getting sacked a single time in his first start against New Orleans, Hurts was sacked six times Sunday, including three times in four plays on the Eagles’ next-to-last possession. RT Matt Pryor, who played poorly against the Cardinals, is going to need help Sunday against the Cowboys’ top pass-rusher, DeMarcus Lawrence. The Eagles used 12-personnel on 56.6% of their offensive plays Sunday. Tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz were targeted a combined 15 times and had six catches for 108 yards. Hurts has quickly developed chemistry with WR Greg Ward, who has three TD catches from the rookie in the last nine quarters. The Cowboys are eighth in pass defense (221.8 yards per game), but last in TD passes allowed (31). They’ve given up two or more TD passes in seven of their last nine games and have just seven interceptions. The Cowboys are 20th in sacks with 26. They have nine in the last six games. Lawrence leads the Cowboys in sacks with 5½ but has just 2½ in the last six games. Aldon Smith, who is the only other Cowboy with more than 2½ sacks, doesn’t have any in the last six games and just one in the last 11.