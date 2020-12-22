What has changed is the quality of the Eagles’ roster. Their 4-9-1 record is the worst the team has compiled since Fipp got here. The Eagles tried to get younger, to go more with rookies this year, and once a cascade of injuries began, they got even younger still, as veteran special teams standouts had to step up on offense or defense. That doesn’t explain why fourth-year kicker Elliott is having his worst season (13-for-18 on field goals, 1-for-3 from 20 to 29 yards), but it does explain a lot.