Yet a loss like Sunday’s is enough to turn the rest of this season into a shrug. And it’s enough to make you wonder whether one offseason is enough to fix what ails this team. The Eagles need a deep threat who can stay healthy for a 16-game season. They need a slot receiver who can consistently make plays in the middle of the field. They need a full season of games like Jeffery produced against the Dolphins. They could need a new center, and a new left tackle. Jenkins will be pushing 33 years old, Brandon Graham 32. And they most certainly need to come up with a solution for their yearly debacle at the cornerback position.