The Eagles may or may not be getting running back Jordan Howard back this week. Howard has missed the last two games with a stinger in his shoulder/neck. He has been one of the Eagles’ best offseason acquisitions, averaging 4.4 yards per carry overall and 4.5 on first down. In the six games before he got hurt, the Eagles’ run percentage was 48.5. Without him the last two weeks, it’s been 32.1. Rookie Miles Sanders rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries in the loss to the Seahawks, and averaged 4.8 yards on first down. Even if Howard can’t play, the Eagles will be getting right tackle Lane Johnson and right guard Brandon Brooks back, which will be a big boost for the ground game, regardless of who’s lugging the football. The Eagles run behind Brooks and Johnson much of the time. Jay Ajayi, who was signed two weeks ago, got six carries against the Seahawks. They used him on a second-and-one, third-and-one and second-and-three. He converted just one of those (the third-and-one). The Dolphins are 31st in run defense and tied for 26th in opponent rush average (4.7). They’ve given up 41 runs of 10 yards of more. Only two teams have allowed more.