For the second week in a row, the Eagles had an uninspired effort in Sunday’s 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
Coming off an opening 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team, the Eagles are now 0-2 and looking for answers.
Coach Doug Pederson says that there is blame to go around for the entire team, especially after the Eagles committed three turnovers for the second straight game.
“It’s not about one player or one unit,” Pederson said in his postgame press conference. “The offense has to do their part obviously, and not turn the football over, and we got to put points on the board when we have opportunities. Field goals are great but when we get into the red zone like that, we got to come away with more touchdowns.”
Pederson also talked about the defense. The Rams rushed for 191 yards (4.9 avg.) and two touchdowns.
“The defense has a part in that too,” he said. “They pride themselves on getting off the field and trying to help the offense.
“We definitely pride ourselves here on stopping the run and we didn’t do a very good job,” Pederson continued. “These things go hand in hand, it’s not one unit, one guy, it’s things we got to address quickly.”
It was another poor game for quarterback Carson Wentz, who completed 26-of-43 passes for 242 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating was just 56.5.
Trailing 21-16, Wentz threw a critical third-quarter interception in the end zone on a 1st-and-10 from the Rams' 21-yard line that turned the game around.
“I got pretty aggressive, trying to force one in there,” Wentz said.
Despite the struggles, Wentz remains confident.
“We know once we get these things cleaned up, we have the potential with the pieces that we have on offense to be to be great, to be elite on offense and now we’re excited to get those things fixed and start showing we are elite.”