Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who loves baseball analogies, probably should bat leadoff, the wake of this 37-19 blowout; his unit looked like it belonged on the same field as the Rams' offense for maybe a three-series stretch, from late in the second quarter to late in the third, when the Eagles, who had trailed 21-3, got within 21-16 and briefly seemed capable of erasing the deficit. Otherwise, Los Angeles owned the field, to the tune of 30 first downs and 449 total yards, without quarterback Jared Goff having to go deep very often.