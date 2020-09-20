The Eagles are 0-2 for the first time since 2015, and there is plenty of blame to assess. Divvying it up promises to occupy much of the upcoming week.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who loves baseball analogies, probably should bat leadoff, the wake of this 37-19 blowout; his unit looked like it belonged on the same field as the Rams' offense for maybe a three-series stretch, from late in the second quarter to late in the third, when the Eagles, who had trailed 21-3, got within 21-16 and briefly seemed capable of erasing the deficit. Otherwise, Los Angeles owned the field, to the tune of 30 first downs and 449 total yards, without quarterback Jared Goff having to go deep very often.
You can look at lots of the people who work for Schwartz, as well; remember that fearsome rush up the middle the Eagles were going to have? Remember when they could stop the run? Remember when Darius Slay was going to allow them to play a tougher, more aggressive type of pass defense?
But for the second week in a row, quarterback Carson Wentz played a pivotal role in the loss, and not in the way the Eagles envisioned. Down 21-16, the Eagles were driving for the lead when Wentz threw an awful interception, on first down from the Rams' 22. He had plenty of time. His receiver, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, was not open and might not have run the route correctly. Regardless, trying to force the ball in there was the kind of decision a fifth-year franchise quarterback just can’t make.
Long before that, the first Eagles possession was a disaster that immediately brought back memories of the opener. The third play, Miles Sanders, who missed the opener with a hamstring injury, fumbled the ball, with Rams safety John Johnson recovering.
As was so often the case at Washington, the defense couldn’t deal effectively with an opponent taking over in Eagles territory; five plays later, Goff rolled right and found tight end Tyler Higbee for a four-yard touchdown.
The Eagles got on the board when they got the ball back, mixing runs and short passes to drive 50 yards in nine plays. They settled for a 38-yard Jake Elliott field goal when a second-and-six pass from the Rams' 22 to Dallas Goedert was broken up, and a third-down dump to Sanders gained only two yards.
The Rams didn’t need the short field to score, though. They drove 75 yards in 10 plays, then 80 yards in eight plays, sandwiched around an Arcega-Whiteside drop on third-and-2. It was Arcega-Whiteside’s first target of the season. It probably should have been his last.
Down 21-3, the Eagles were a shambles, but they put together a 12-play drive, short passes and runs, going 75 yards and scoring on a Wentz sneak. A two-point conversion run failed.
Just before halftime, the Eagles got a tremendous gift. The Rams' Cooper Kupp elected to field a punt inside his 5, and Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards punched the ball out as he turned upfield. Rookie safety K’Von Wallace fell on the ball at the Rams' 11.
Two plays later, Sanders strolled in from 4 yards out, behind a clearout block by Nate Herbig. The Eagles were only down 21-16 at halftime, somehow.
The defense figured some things out and the offense was rolling, it seemed the Eagles might take the lead, when Wentz forced that first-down pass. Linebacker Kenny Young cut inside Arcega-Whiteside for the killer interception. The Rams drove for a field goal that made it 24-16.
The Eagles matched that with a 33-yard Elliott field goal, but when Los Angeles got the ball back, it easily drove 75 yards on just three plays, one of them a 40-yard Darrell Henderson run. Nate Gerry was embarrassed by Higbee on a 28-yard touchdown pass. It was 31-19, with 10:53 left in the fourth, and really, the game was over.
It was emphatically over when Wentz couldn’t hit a well-covered Goedert on fourth-and-2 at the Rams' 36 with 7:48 remaining. Once again, the Eagles were outschemed.
Of course, Los Angeles then took it 64 yards in nine plays, and Malik Jackson’s blocked extra point didn’t exactly matter, with the Rams ahead, 37-19.