Hollins, who was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, played 396 offensive snaps for the Eagles this season and 57 special teams plays. Andrew Sendejo, Zach Brown, Jordan Matthews, Orlando Scandrick, Akeem Spence, and now Hollins have all been let go despite being an active part of the team beforehand. Spence was picked up by the Dolphins, and Sendejo reunited with the Minnesota Vikings, but Matthews, Scandrick, and Brown aren’t currently with an NFL team.