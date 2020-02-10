She and her husband’s friends said they’ve been happy with the Eagles’ response in the months since his death. The organization made a donation to his favorite charity, the SuperHero Project — which supports families with children in the neonatal intensive care unit, where Nico once was a patient — and gave the family a football with the words “Joe Nocero, Forever an Eagle” printed on the side. During the Giants game, they displayed a similar message on the big screen. and provided Joe’s friends and family with seats.