The Eagles converted zero of their nine third downs, the defense collapsed against another strong running game, the Eagles committed 11 penalties, and Daniel Jones outplayed Carson Wentz — who, for a change, didn’t put his team in a position to lose the game.
The Giants' offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage against the Eagles' defensive line. The Eagles’ penalties cost them 74 yards, while the Giants committed seven for 64 yards. The Giants' receivers are appreciably better than the Eagles'. Eagles running back Miles Sanders played better than any Eagle despite two drops, but his play was not enough.
The better team won, 27-17.
The better team almost won three weeks ago, but the Giants couldn’t close the game out. They have learned how, and now are the best team in the NFC East.
The Eagles, now 3-5-1, remain in first place over the Giants, who are 3-7. The Eagles next face the Browns, Seahawks, Packers, Saints, and Cardinals.
The Giants enter their bye week with two consecutive wins.
Jones, who ripped off an 80-yard run in the teams' first matchup, romped 34 yards for a TD on the Giants' first possession, a run-pass option on which defensive end Josh Sweat over-pursued (again). It was the longest run of a brutal display that saw the Giants gain 151 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 36 attempts.
This was not an aberration.
The Eagles' decorated defensive line frequently has been overpowered and their linebackers are the worst in the NFL.
That’s why the Eagles had surrendered an average of 152.8 yards in their last four games. That’s why they’d entered the game 24th against the run, allowing 130.8 yards per game. This is who they are.
Again: The Eagles went 0-for-9 on third down.
That is all.
Carson Wentz led the league in interceptions (12), lost fumbles (four), total turnovers (16), sacks (32), and had the second-worst passer rating (73.2). He wasn’t perfect, and when he missed he generally missed high, but he avoided a sack or turnover twice by throwing the ball away and didn’t turn the ball over for the first time this season. Wentz finished 21-for-37 for 208 yards.
Jones was sound: 21-for-28 for 244 yards, a 100.9 passer rating, his highest rating of the season.
Veteran receiver Alshon Jeffrey returned after missing 15 consecutive games with foot and calf injuries. He played in place of second-year bust JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who was a healthy scratch for the first time since he was drafted in the second round. Jeffrey finished with no catches and was targeted just once.
Sanders (knee) also returned, and finished with 85 rushing yards on 15 attempts and had two catches for 10 yards.
The most important returnee, right tackle Lane Johnson, fought through chronic knee and ankle issues and finished the game.
All-Pro center Jason Kelce, inexplicably, delivered a half-dozen low shotgun snaps.