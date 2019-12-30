The injuries just keep on coming, but the Eagles continue to show extraordinary resiliency. Zach Ertz goes down and Josh Perkins catches a touchdown pass. Miles Sanders goes down and Boston Scott collects 138 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby go down, and Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones step in and play well. Are the injuries going to catch up with them soon? Yeah, probably. But don’t tell them that.