The Eagles lost two important offensive chess pieces early (Alshon Jeffery, Lane Johnson), which goes a long way in explaining the offense’s struggles the first three quarters, but not why their defense could stop Saquon Barkley and not Darius Slayton. But the defense got its act together in the second half and Carson Wentz put together one of the best fourth quarters of his career with a lot of help from a bunch of former practice-squadders who came up big. But let’s not lose sight of the fact that this was the bad-awful Giants they had to come back against. Still, they needed to win and they did.