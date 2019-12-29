--Slowed by an ankle injury that sidelined him for three games and had him playing on one foot for several others, Giants running back Saquon Barkley hasn’t put up the kind of extraordinary numbers he did as a rookie when he rushed for 1,307 yards and led the league in yards from scrimmage (2,028). But he’s looked like the old Saquon the last two weeks in wins over Miami and Washington. He had 422 yards from scrimmage in the two games, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and 7.8 yards per touch. Sixteen of his 54 touches (carries and receptions) in those two games gained eight yards or more.