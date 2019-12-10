The Eagles moved into a tie for first place in the NFC East with Monday’s 23-17 overtime victory over the Giants.
Here are some observations from the game.
First Alshon Jeffery. Then Lane Johnson. Jeffery, who was coming off his best game of the season against Miami (nine catches, 137 yards, one TD), injured his foot early in the second quarter on one of the Eagles’ few successful first-half plays, a 24-yard catch by Zach Ertz. Johnson, the Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle, injured his ankle later in the second quarter when Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson hit Carson Wentz, who fell on the back of Johnson’s leg. Tomlinson got to Wentz between left tackle Jason Peters and left guard Isaac Seumalo. Neither returned to the game.
Ronald Darby is supposed to be the Eagles’ best corner, or at least their most talented one. But he got roughed up for the second straight week. Last week, it was the Dolphins’ DeVante Parker who got the best of him. On Monday night, it was Giants rookie Darius Slayton. Slayton had five catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Darby’s fingerprints were on both of his TD catches. He let Slayton spin out of his grasp on a short third-and-13 pass and run 28 yards for a score. A little later, Slayton split Darby and safety Rodney McLeod and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown from Eli Manning.
Running back Boston Scott, who had played just 38 offensive snaps since being elevated from the practice squad in mid-October and had carried the ball in just one of the previous four games, came off the bench in the third quarter and provided a big boost to the Eagles’ offense. He had a 10-yard catch on a third-and-five, ran for a two-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, and had a 17- and 16- yard catch-and-runs on an early fourth-quarter drive. Also had a huge 25-yard run in overtime.
The Giants running back torched the Eagles in both of his games against them as a rookie. But he hasn’t been nearly as prolific this season. He had been averaging just 3.0 yards per carry in the six games since he returned from an ankle injury. Against the Eagles, they held him to 66 yards on 17 carries, nothing longer than 11 yards.
One of the most important things missing from Carson Wentz professional resume has been fourth-quarter comebacks. He went into Monday night’s game with just five of them in his career. But with the Eagles trailing, 17-10, he orchestrated an impressive 15-play, 85-yard touchdown drive against the Giants that tied the game at 17. He completed seven of nine passes on the drive, including a game-tying two-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz. Engineered an earlier fourth-quarter drive that should’ve produced points. But Greg Ward dropped a pass from Wentz in the end zone and Jake Elliott missed a 47-yard field goal attempt. Then, in overtime, he engineered yet another touchdown drive to give the Eagles the victory, throwing a two-yard TD to Ertz again.