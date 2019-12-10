Ronald Darby is supposed to be the Eagles’ best corner, or at least their most talented one. But he got roughed up for the second straight week. Last week, it was the Dolphins’ DeVante Parker who got the best of him. On Monday night, it was Giants rookie Darius Slayton. Slayton had five catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Darby’s fingerprints were on both of his TD catches. He let Slayton spin out of his grasp on a short third-and-13 pass and run 28 yards for a score. A little later, Slayton split Darby and safety Rodney McLeod and hauled in a 55-yard touchdown from Eli Manning.