Carson Wentz continued to struggle. Rookies Jalen Hurts and Jalen Reagor showed promise. Jim Schwartz’s defense didn’t have one of its better days, giving up three touchdown passes to Aaron Rodgers and a game-clinching 77-yard run to Aaron Jones.
Let’s get to the grades:
Fifty-eight of the Eagles’ 117 rushing yards and five of their seven rushing first downs came from Wentz (3-18), Hurts (5-29) and Reagor (11 yards on an end-around). Running backs Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.
Grade: C-plus
Wentz completed just 6 of 15 passes and was sacked four times, three of them on third down. Hurts replaced him and gave the offense a spark. Hurts made a nice throw to Reagor for a 34-yard gain, and later hit Greg Ward for a 32-yard touchdown.
Grade: C
The Eagles did a pretty good job against Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams for the first 57 minutes. Then they got burned on a blitz on a second-and-7 with 2:51 left, allowing Jones to break a 77-yard run for a game-clinching touchdown after the Eagles had climbed back in the game.
Grade: C-minus
Playing with a calf injury that forced him out of the game early in the fourth quarter, Darius Slay had a tough day trying to cover Davante Adams, who had 10 catches for 121 yards and two TDs. The Eagles’ pass rush turned in one of its poorer efforts, which allowed Aaron Rogers to pick the Eagles’ back seven apart.
Grade: C-minus
The Eagles’ return game finally made a significant contribution. Reagor had a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown. And Boston Scott had a 46-yard kickoff return. Punter Cam Johnston put 3 of his 5 punts inside the 20. Jake Elliott nailed a 52-yard FG attempt, but also missed his second PAT in as many games.
Grade: A-minus
So, now, on top of everything else in this weird season, the Eagles have a quarterback controversy. Hurts provided an offensive spark that managed to make the Packers sweat for a couple of minutes before Jones’ 77-yard touchdown run. Rodgers toyed with Jim Schwartz’s defense, throwing for three touchdowns, including two to Adams.
Grade: C