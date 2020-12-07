The damage was done long before Pederson yanked Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday evening. You can argue it was done all the way back in May, when the Eagles drafted a quarterback in the second round and wished good luck to the one they already had. The wisdom of that decision is a moot point now. The next four weeks will tell us plenty about that. If the Eagles offense performs as it did during Hurts’ two series of action against the Packers, it will legitimize the extraordinary risk the organization took in adding him to the fold. If it suffers the same regression that has followed its prior bouts of competence — as it appeared to do on Hurts’ third series — it will legitimize the criticisms that so many of us had. Time always tells.