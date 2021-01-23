On a philosophical level, I think they already will have discussed with him the importance of balance on his staff. But hopefully, they will leave it up to Nick as far as whether he agrees with that, and if he does, who are the right people to hire to achieve that. And if he doesn’t agree, they need to be comfortable in trusting him. Because he’s now steering the ship. That doesn’t mean you can’t give him ideas or suggestions. That doesn’t mean you won’t discuss it. But in the end, you have to step back and trust that he’s going to put together the right guys for what he intends to do.