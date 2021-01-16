JB: You go into these searches with some expectations. I won’t give the name, but I remember one year we went into a coaching search. We only had to do two in the 18 years I was there, which was great, because they’re very tough and stressful. But we went in with a really clear expectation of who was going to be the guy we wanted. We weren’t even 15 minutes into our interview with him when both of us, without actually even being able to talk to each other, knew this wasn’t the guy. So a lot can change when you get in front of a guy.