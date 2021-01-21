This is where things get interesting. Even though Sirianni wasn’t a hotshot name interviewing for the NFL’s head-coaching vacancies, he seems like the ideal Eagles candidate. The Andy Reid tree lives on. Pederson became a head coach after his time with Reid. Frank Reich is now the Colts’ head man after serving as offensive coordinator under Pederson during the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season. Reid, Reich and Pederson weren’t options, so Sirianni and Bienemy were the closest associates. With Sirianni’s experience as a QB coach, some people believe this hire should help Carson Wentz find his MVP-caliber form from 2017.