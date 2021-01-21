But thornier, perhaps, is the situation at quarterback, where Wentz spent 2020 seemingly trying to prove he wasn’t a franchise quarterback after all. At 28, he is reputed to be hard to coach, unwilling to come to grips with flaws. The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension in 2019, and would take on the largest dead cap charge in NFL history — more than $34 million — if they traded him this year. From what we know of questions asked during the interview process, fixing Wentz was a prime focus of this search. Sirianni’s relationship with Reich ought to help out there; Wentz was at his most productive when paired with Reich.