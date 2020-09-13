The Eagles will be without their two starting offensive tackles for Sunday’s season opener.
Lane Johnson, one of the best right tackles in the league, is inactive against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. The 30-year-old was limited all week in practice and was questionable coming into the game because of a lingering ankle injury that required surgery last month. He was expected to try to manage his hurt ankle during warmups but was ruled out early enough to be listed inactive 90 minutes before the season kicked off.
Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle in Johnson’s spot, with Nate Herbig starting at right guard, according to a league source. Driscoll was the team’s fourth-round pick out of Auburn, and Herbig was an undrafted free agent last season. Both players will make their first NFL starts.
Jalen Hurts, Alshon Jeffery, Miles Sanders, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, and Casey Toohill were also listed as inactive. Sanders and Barnett were questionable going into the game before being ruled out on Saturday. Both players missed most of training camp with hamstring issues and were limited in practice all week.
Without Johnson, the team is missing three of the five starting offensive linemen they expected to have going into the offseason. Right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achillies in June, which caused the team to sign Jason Peters to start in his place. Peters has since moved to left tackle because of Andre Dillard’s season-ending biceps injury.
The team chose Herbig over Matt Pryor, who played last season when Brooks got hurt. Pryor is presumably the backup at right guard and right tackle. Herbig got reps alongside Johnson during practices last week. Driscoll got the right tackle spot over Jordan Mailata.
Hurts being inactive signifies that Nate Sudfeld is indeed the backup quarterback. Sudfeld and Hurts split reps with the second-team offense during training camp with Sudfeld taking a slight majority of the work.
Jeff McLane contributed reporting.