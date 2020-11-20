With Seumalo’s return, the team should have four of its expected starters back in the lineup against a Cleveland defensive front that is now without Myles Garett, who was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list Friday morning. The only spot filled with a reserve player could be right guard. Nate Herbig, who has started games at both left and right guard this season, is dealing with a hand injury. He was active for Sunday’s game against the Giants but didn’t play any offensive snaps.