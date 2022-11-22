Obviously, the Eagles won in Indianapolis because, obviously, Jalen Hurts is the second-most dynamic quarterback in the NFL. (Lamar Jackson’s still No. 1, and Justin Fields still can’t throw.) The offensive line is usually the team’s best unit, but on Sunday it was its worst, and Hurts produced in spite of it, making the proper reads, decisions, and executing his throws.

Obviously, the Eagles won in Indianapolis because the aged brontosauri, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, combined for seven tackles and a sack in limited playing time. They watched the first 10 weeks of NFL action sitting on their exercise bikes, hoping for a job.

Less obviously, this was a game the Eagles won because Fletcher Cox played his best game of the season.

How so? Two tackles? No sacks?

Best game?

Yes.

Without him playing so well, the Eagles don’t emerge with their 17-16 win. Without him playing so well, the absence of young defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Marlon Tuipulotu would have been felt worse.

It wasn’t obvious, and Cox was not particularly dynamic, but sometimes when guys in the trenches do their jobs, it’s hard to see. Such was the case Sunday. After nine weeks of mostly mediocrity, the $14 million man came to play at Indy.

The same must happen, again and again, because even a 9-1 start does nothing but set up a big finish.

» READ MORE: Fletcher Cox, the Eagles’ Joel Embiid, must be huge; Cowboys reunited; Commanders charge in NFC East

Vintage Fletch?

Cox wasn’t dominant, but he was almost never beaten. He lost on three plays, maybe. He occupied double teams all day without giving an inch. He was stout, and he was active, and present: on a short week, after he played 70 snaps Monday night for the first time in his last 60 games, Cox played 48 snaps. Suh (17) and Joseph (26) combined for 43 snaps.

He was the core. They were his support, no matter what the formation.

The Eagles essentially played a three-man front in the first half, with Cox lined up to the left of nose tackle Joseph, then reverted to their four-man front for most of the second half, with Javon Hargrave on Cox’s right hip. Regardless of the alignment, the Colts essentially ran, or rolled, away from Cox. Nevertheless, he impacted the game.

Cox penetrated against Braden Smith on the very first play. Jonathan Taylor’s 28-yard run happened because Cox got double-teamed and first James Bradberry, then C.J. Gardner-Johnson, simply declined to tackle Taylor. The Colts later ran over the defensive tackle Hargrave to score their touchdown.

» READ MORE: Linval Joseph’s and Ndamukong Suh’s fine play let Howie Roseman bask in the Eagles’ big win over the Colts

The Colts’ next possession ended after third-and-1, when Cox was double-teamed but still pushed the pocket and forced Matt Ryan into a fast, fruitless throw into coverage.

Most of Cox’s impact is hard to detect. For instance, on third-and-8 with just under three minutes to play in the first half, Cox flushed Ryan left, where Ryan hurriedly threw high. This is the sort of play for which there is no stat — Cox didn’t get close enough for a QB pressure, or even a hurry — but Cox’s effort influenced the outcome nonetheless.

Will Fries manhandled Cox on Zack Moss’ 7-yard run in the third quarter, one of Cox’s clear losses, but Cox drew a holding penalty on Fries on the very next play. The Colts eventually got a first down, but Cox’s penetration on first down stuffed the play. He was egregiously held on that first-down play but didn’t get the call.

» READ MORE: What we learned from Eagles-Colts: Jonathan Gannon doesn’t get enough credit

On the first play after the Eagles’ first touchdown in the fourth quarter, Cox shut off Taylor’s lane. He did the same thing on the next first down. When Taylor gained 9 on the next play, Cox occupied two blockers, but linebacker T.J. Edwards abandoned his gap.

When Taylor fumbled on the next play, Cox made first contact.

That Brandon Graham sack with 45 seconds to play? Cox was pushing a double team up the middle, into Ryan’s chest, so Ryan had nowhere to go. With Cox staring him down, Fries false-started before the next play, which turned fourth-and-16 into fourth-and-21. Then, on fourth-and-21, Cox flushed Ryan left, and that was that.

A stretch?

It feels odd, this forensic examination of a player who went to six consecutive Pro Bowls. It feels like a reach to mine all 48 of his snaps to determine his effectiveness.

But, despite his salary, Cox isn’t the same player he was from 2015-20. He didn’t go to the Pro Bowl after last season. He’ll be 32 in December. He missed two games early in the 2017 season with a calf strain, but Cox has played in all 92 meaningful games the Eagles have played since. That’s a lot of mileage.

He hadn’t been this impactful since Week 2 against the Vikings. He hadn’t been playing to the $14 million contract he signed for the 2022 season.

But Cox earned every bit of his money Sunday.