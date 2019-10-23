“It speaks to the ability of a team to adjust and adapt,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said Tuesday. “If one person steps out of the offense or steps out of the defense and everything falls to s---, then you’re not adjusting or making the changes necessary. We hadn’t really had that problem until this year, where you’re starting to see some of those things show up. But like I said, it’s less about the scheme or the players who are out there and just the lack of ability to make up for that in strategy or guys executing. It makes it a lot easier to execute when you’ve got your best players out there. When you don’t, all of a sudden small mistakes become bigger mistakes and have a larger effect on the game.”