Doug Pederson, who shocked the Patriots just before halftime of Super Bowl LII on the same field with a Trey Burton touchdown pass to Nick Foles, said the idea was that Goedert would get the first down on fourth-and-4 and get out of bounds in time to give the Eagles a shot or two at the end zone. A lot had to happen there, for a team that was just starting to pull itself together after a horrible start.