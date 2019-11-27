Even as the Eagles’ wide-receiving corps gets healthier, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside isn’t expected to see his role diminished much.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie wideout from Stanford will get on the field even after Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor return from injury.
“J.J. is kind of the guy now,” Pederson said. “He’s the one that’s in that position, and he’s done some nice things in the games. He’s gaining a little more confidence in that.”
Pederson said he expected Agholor and Jeffery to both be full participants in Wednesday’s practice, after both players missed Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks with injuries.
Arcega-Whiteside has been Jeffery’s backup since the Eagles picked him in the second round of the draft. Playing significant snaps in three games, including Sunday, Arcega-Whiteside has five catches for 86 yards. In the waning moments of the Seahawks game, he caught a 30-yard pass that helped set up the Eagles’ only touchdown.
The 6-foot-2 receiver had an unproductive start to the season, but he’s shown enough improvement in the last few weeks to earn more playing time.
Pederson pointed to Arcega-Whiteside’s performances in practice as the main reason he’s confident in the rookie.
"What I’ve seen in practice, how he’s taken his coaching from the classroom to the practice field,” Pederson said. “Some of the things he did in the game last week, even though the ball didn’t go in his direction, just how he was able to run routes. ... It’s where we are in our season, these guys, obviously we drafted for a reason; now, we have to get them to play and play well.”
Arcega-Whiteside had 63 catches for 1,059 yards in his senior season at Stanford, with 14 touchdown passes.
Quarterback Carson Wentz praised Arcega-Whiteside and recent practice squad call-up Greg Ward’s play in practice.
“I’ve seen a lot of good from them,” Wentz said. “I’ve seen some big catches, some big plays. We see it more in practice ... . I see their confidence is growing every week.”