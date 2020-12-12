JB: You don’t need them to. The Eagles have the right to convert certain things, like roster bonuses and signing bonuses that he has coming up next year. If they want to convert that and pay it up front and make him more desirable in trade scenarios, they can do that. And it will help them get out of the rest of the contract and it will help reduce the cost of the contract and it will help take all of the future charges they have on the books right now for him off. But that’s a scenario where they would have just decided, ‘We give up. He’s not the guy we thought he was. We’re 100% sure of that, and we’re moving on.’ And again, I can’t take that off the table. But I’d be very surprised if that’s how it goes.