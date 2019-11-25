History repeated itself Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
For the second time in five years, Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright relished in pointing out the predictability of the Eagles offense after a Seattle win on the road.
Wright, who had 12 total tackles during the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to Seattle on Sunday, told reporters after the game that the Seahawks defense knew before the snap which plays coach Doug Pederson was calling.
"We was just out there communicating, calling the plays out — it was fun,’’ Wright said, according to the Seattle Times. “I know they had some guys hurt. That said, it’s still the NFL and you’ve got to come with it.’’
Wright said he particularly identified an Eagles tight-end screen to Dallas Goedert.
The Eagles ran the play to Goedert with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third quarter. Wright keyed on Goedert, and brought the second-year tight end down three yards behind the line. The loss put the Eagles in third-and-15, behind a touchdown. The next play, Wentz threw a pass well short of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and the Eagles failed to capitalize on a turnover created by Rodney McLeod.
“I wish I was mic’d up, so y’all could, like, know what I be saying out there," Wright said." You’d get it."
Asked about Wright’s assertions, Pederson said that predictability can happen with so many games on tape, and that the Eagles defense was probably able to identify some of the Seahawks’ tendencies as well.
“This time of the year, there’s a lot of film on us and a lot of film on them,” Pederson said. “You could probably say the same, defensively, too. With everything that we watch. But he’s a smart player. He studies.”
That he does. Wright made headlines in Philadelphia in 2014 when he said former coach Chip Kelly’s up-tempo offense was basic and predictable after a 24-14 Eagles loss.
“Was it easy. I’ll tell you when I was watching film, I was a little surprised how basic their offense was,” Wright said then. “They’re running stretch plays, zone flicks. The Eagles did simple stuff we see all of the time.”
Wright had three tackles and a forced fumble in that game. He went on to say that Dan Quinn, the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator at the time, was calling out plays before the snap.
Pederson said the Eagles coaching staff spends time each week studying the team’s tendencies and trying to make sure the play-calling doesn’t get too predictable.
“That’s a thing we do as a staff,” Pederson said. “We try to self-scout ourselves every week. Make sure we’re not getting predictable by formation or personnel groups and things of that nature. We police ourselves the best we can.”