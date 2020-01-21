Right tackle Lane Johnson is headed to Orlando for the Pro Bowl as an alternate, becoming the sixth Eagles player selected for Sunday’s game.
Johnson was named Tuesday as an injury replacement for Green Bay tackle David Bakhtiari. It will be the 29-year-old’s third Pro Bowl appearance in a row. He will be joined by Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox and Rick Lovato.
Zach Ertz and Brandon Brooks also were selected for the exhibition game, but both are injured and will not play. Ertz ended the season with a fractured rib and a lacerated kidney, and Brooks went on injured reserve in Week 17 after breaking a bone in his shoulder socket against the New York Giants.
Johnson, a 2017 All-Pro selection, missed four games this past season, one with a concussion and three with a high-ankle sprain. He finished the year ranked No. 3 among offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus. According to PFF, he allowed only one sack and 18 hurries all season. Johnson and Brooks make up the best offensive-line tandem in the NFL, and they’ve both gotten contract extensions to reflect that.
Johnson signed a four-year, $72 million contract extension in November. His deal had $54.595 million guaranteed, which made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history in terms of per-year averages and guarantees.
Brooks signed a four-year, $56 million extension in November, making him the highest-paid offensive guard in the league.