Johnson, a 2017 All-Pro selection, missed four games this past season, one with a concussion and three with a high-ankle sprain. He finished the year ranked No. 3 among offensive linemen by Pro Football Focus. According to PFF, he allowed only one sack and 18 hurries all season. Johnson and Brooks make up the best offensive-line tandem in the NFL, and they’ve both gotten contract extensions to reflect that.