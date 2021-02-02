“The Eagles have always been something special to me,” said McCoy, a Harrisburg native who spent the first six years of his career in Philadelphia before Chip Kelly traded him to Buffalo after the 2014 season for linebacker Kiko Alonso. “My roots are there. It’s kind of like my hometown. I still have a lot of friends there. Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie and [general manager] Howie [Roseman] and all them guys are special to me.