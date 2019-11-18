The Eagles’ passing game was just pathetic, after Dallas Goedert’s touchdown catch ended that one great drive, two-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter. The main problem, other than that the Patriots are good, seemed to be that right tackle Lane Johnson had to leave the game with a concussion, to be replaced by Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Vaitai filled in capably for Jason Peters on the left side during Super Bowl LII, but he has regressed considerably since then.