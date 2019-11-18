Amid many reminders of Super Bowl LII, this was a day when even underdog masks couldn’t have quite covered up a disparity in talent and poise.
Carson Wentz flung for the end zone in the teeth of a zero blitz, but New England’s J.C Jackson knocked the pass out of Nelson Agholor’s hands just inside the final minute, on fourth and 10 from the New England 26. The Patriots staved off the Eagles;' attempt at an upset, 17-10 Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wentz wasn’t as good as he needed to be, on a day when the Eagles’ defense made New England’s Tom Brady look like a 42-year-old quarterback.
When the season began, the Eagles’ top four weapons were DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and Jordan Howard. Three of those four were missing Sunday, and the Eagles activated running back Jay Ajayi, signed Friday, who hadn’t played or practiced since suffering an ACL tear in an Oct. 7, 2018 Eagles-Vikings game, though Ajayi didn’t play.
So of course, the Eagles took a 10-0 lead on the defending champions, including their longest drive of the season, 16 plays, 95 yards, nine minutes and 33 seconds of Brady stuck to the sideline, unable to attack the defense he slashed for 505 passing yards back on Deb. 4, 2018.
That was the day’s highlight. Reality intruded, against the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense, which shut down the Miles Sanders/Boston Scott run game and sacked Wentz five times by the end of the third quarter, including a lost fumble.
The Eagles’ passing game was just pathetic, after Dallas Goedert’s touchdown catch ended that one great drive, two-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter. The main problem, other than that the Patriots are good, seemed to be that right tackle Lane Johnson had to leave the game with a concussion, to be replaced by Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Vaitai filled in capably for Jason Peters on the left side during Super Bowl LII, but he has regressed considerably since then.
The Eagles brought some razzle-dazzle early -- at one point lining center Jason Kelce up in the slot, as if he were his brother, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce -- but in the second half, Doug Pederson seemed out of ideas. Wentz threw a third-and-10 slant over the middle for 6 yards to Jordan Matthews, in the first game of Matthews’ third Eagles stint. There was never any chance Matthews was getting the first down.
Another time, Wentz drilled a third-down pass at Sanders’ feet, with no one open and his offensive line dissolving.
When the Eagles punted after Matthews couldn’t bring down a third-and-8 from his 43 midway through the fourth quarter, Zach Ertz had 73 of the team’s 130 receiving yards, and eight of the 15 catches.
The offense’s complete helplessness ruined a courageous defensive effort. Brady completed only 11 of 25 passes for 103 yards in the first half, which ended with the Eagles leading, 10-9. All of those terrible starts and huge early deficits seemed a distant memory. But so did the ability to create touchdowns.
Brady led a touchdown drive to start the second half, cashed in the two-point conversion, and built a 17-10 lead that loomed larger and larger as night fell.
The Eagles gutted out a final drive but couldn’t score.