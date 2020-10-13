Chase Claypool’s 35-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter put the Eagles' comeback attempt on ice in Sunday’s 38-29 loss in Week 5, dropping Philadelphia to 1-3-1 while Pittsburgh (4-0) remained undefeated.
Doug Pederson has praised Ben Roethlisberger’s decision to audible out of the original play on Claypool’s dagger, but there’s plenty of blame to go around on the Eagles defense.
Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and EJ Smith examine the defensive breakdowns, starting with the Eagles' natural growing pains of playing more man coverage this season, and discuss Carson Wentz’s performance and the status of Lane Johnson’s ankle.
The Birds' Eye View podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.