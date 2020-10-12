Johnson missed the season opener after undergoing “tightrope” surgery in August to stabilize a high-ankle sprain while ligaments healed that hadn’t gotten better in the offseason. Presumably, this was because the bones they connected to were not in alignment after a Dec. 9, 2019, reinjury to the ankle, which first was damaged early in the 2018 season. Johnson, who returned for the second game, against the Rams, said then that his ankle felt unstable all last season, before he made it much worse against the Giants.