Sudfeld, 26, went into last summer poised to battle for the prime backup spot behind Wentz, after two years as the No. 3 QB, but a broken left wrist in the first preseason game led to the team’s signing of 40-year-old Josh McCown to a one-year deal. McCown is a pending free agent — players can’t sign until Wednesday at 4 p.m., even though deals could be agreed to as of noon Monday — and he might not be healthy anytime soon, after tearing a hamstring in the Eagles’ playoff loss to Seattle.