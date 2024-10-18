Giants are trying to stay focused with Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s homecoming on Sunday

The 3-2 Eagles will take a trip to North Jersey to face their first NFC East rival of the season, the 2-4 New York Giants. The matchup will mark Saquon Barkley’s return to MetLife Stadium since signing a three-year deal with the Eagles during the offseason.

After a 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants will look to pick up their third win of the season despite sitting at the bottom of the division.

With all the noise surrounding Barkley’s return, Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen wants his team to look at this matchup as just another week.

“It’s status quo for us,” Bowen told reporters Thursday. “It’s week to week. It’s another good player that we’re playing. They got good receivers on the outside. Another team. Another big challenge for us. We got to be ready to go regardless of who it is. Obviously, they got their history with him here. I’m trying to do my best to keep them focused, keep us focused on the job at hand and us worrying about us and doing our job and being prepared and ready to go.”

Bowen is focused on every offensive aspect of the Eagles game. In fact, the former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator is quite familiar with A.J. Brown from his time with the Titans.

“He’s strong,” Bowen told reporters. “He’s really, really good with the ball in his hand. He’s tough to bring down. Probably one of the better catch-and-run guys in the league. If he has space then he’s full steam ahead.

“Just from year one to year two down there [Tennessee], he took some major strides in becoming who he is today. And he’s obviously progressed even more in his time in Philly.”

