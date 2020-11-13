“Without revealing that plan, listen, we have to get through another day of practice first," Pederson said Friday morning. "He’s done a good job with his rehab and put himself in a position to practice this week and have a full complement of practice participation, so we’ll see again today. But, look, he’s a veteran player, he’s been one of our starters and we’ve got a plan, if he’s ready to go, to get him in the game and he’s a big receiver that can help. He knows the offense and knows what we’re doing.”