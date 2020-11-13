Eagles coach Doug Pederson suddenly has a logjam at wide receiver.
With Alshon Jeffery expected to return for this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, Pederson was asked how he’d implement the veteran receiver into the fold. Jeffery, who suffered a Lisfranc foot injury last December and has yet to play this season, would presumably take away snaps of younger players like Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward.
“Without revealing that plan, listen, we have to get through another day of practice first," Pederson said Friday morning. "He’s done a good job with his rehab and put himself in a position to practice this week and have a full complement of practice participation, so we’ll see again today. But, look, he’s a veteran player, he’s been one of our starters and we’ve got a plan, if he’s ready to go, to get him in the game and he’s a big receiver that can help. He knows the offense and knows what we’re doing.”
The Eagles decided to keep Jeffery, 30, on the active roster instead of putting him on the PUP list going into the season because they felt he’d be ready before Week 6, but Jeffery has yet to play. He had a calf injury pop up last month that set him back. While he was sidelined, Fulgham has emerged as the team’s No. 1 receiving threat. The 25-year-old has 29 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns in a five-game stretch.
Because Jeffery hasn’t played in almost a year, Pederson said he might need to be eased into his new role.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time for him to get comfortable in the game, to be up to game speed, to kind of get fully integrated back into playing football," Pederson said. “It’s just something that we have to, as a staff, we have to be smart. I don’t want to crush Alshon physically and factor in fatigue or factor in more injury, or whatever, so we have to be smart with that.”
Pederson also expressed optimism surrounding the return of Lane Johnson and Miles Sanders this Sunday. Isaac Seumalo, who is still on injured reserve, was closer to limited this week than a full participant, Pederson said. The team is not required to provide practice statuses for players on IR, so this is the first indication we have on how much the team’s starting left guard has been able to do after missing six games with a knee injury.