Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham, a full practice participant all week, confirmed Friday that he will play against Seattle on Sunday. Bradham has missed four games with an ankle injury.
Bradham, listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice, said that he is very glad to be back in the lineup but that, during his absence, he saw good signs from undrafted rookie T.J. Edwards and third-year linebacker Nate Gerry.
“We also had an opportunity to see what the young guys could do. They were able to step up, do a great job, keep the defense at the same pace. Like I was still out there,” Bradham said. “That was a major contribution from them.”
Asked if he was in game shape, Bradham said: “The only way you can be in game shape is playing games. That’s just how it is.”
A contrary view was offered by running back Jay Ajayi, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since he suffered an ACL tear on Oct. 7, 2018, vs. Minnesota. Ajayi became a free agent in the offseason and signed back with the Eagles last week.
“Like riding a bike,” Ajayi said, when asked if he felt he was ready to play in a game so quickly after returning.
Ajayi was active but did not take the field Sunday against the Patriots. Eagles coach Doug Pederson indicated he would see action this week.
The Eagles might need Ajayi, because as of Friday, leading rusher Jordan Howard hadn’t been cleared for contact, after suffering what the team called a stinger Nov. 3 against the Bears. Howard has been listed as limited in practice, with the notation “shoulder.” A teammate said Friday he believes Howard is dealing with something more complex than just a stinger, which is a blow to a group of nerves, in which the nerves usually recover very quickly.
Howard declined comment Friday, directing reporters to Pederson.