The damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don’t dilemma for a defense going up against a 12-personnel package that has two excellent pass-catching tight ends like Ertz and Goedert, as well as one of the league’s best run-blocking tight ends in Goedert, is: Do you play your base defense, which helps you against the run but makes it difficult to match up against Ertz and Goedert? Or do you play nickel, which gives you an extra defensive back but leaves you more susceptible to the run.?