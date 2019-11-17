--The Eagles are eighth in the league in red-zone offense. They’ve converted 63.3 percent of their chances inside the 20 into touchdowns. But their 30 red-zone opportunities are only the 18th most in the league. The Patriots are tied with Seattle for the most red-zone chances (40). But while the Seahawks are fourth in red-zone touchdown percentage (67.5), the Patriots are tied for 21st (50.0). The Patriots defense has had the fewest red-zone challenges in the league – just 11 in nine games. No one else has fewer than 19. The Eagles’ defense has faced 28 red-zone challenges and allowed TDs on 17 of them (60.7 percent). They’re ranked 25th in red-zone defense.