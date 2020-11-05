The Eagles had one player test positive for the coronavirus, according to a team statement released Thursday afternoon.
The team did not disclose which player tested positive, but NFL Network reported it was safety Marcus Epps, adding that the 24-year-old is asymptomatic and tested positive on Wednesday. The Eagles' statement said the player “immediately went into self-isolation” and the team would be “following protocols and are in close contact with the league.”
Since the Eagles are on the bye week, the positive test won’t affect much of the team’s daily operations. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week that he planned to have players at the practice facility on Wednesday, but it’s not clear to what extent. Unlike normal seasons, Eagles players had to remain close to the facility during the bye week to continue their daily testing.
Epps is the first Eagles player to test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the season. Lane Johnson and Nate Gerry both came down with the virus during training camp, and Pederson had it August as well. Matt Pryor was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list in October and missed one game, but the guard was on the list because of close contact with someone who had tested positive and was not sick himself.